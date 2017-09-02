Death was a targeted homicide

The death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in West Kelowna has been deemed a homicide after a targeted attack.

“RCMP have since positively identified the deceased whose death is now being classified by police as a homicide,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was in fact a targeted attack. The victim, a 27-year-old West Kelowna man, who investigators believe lived a high risk lifestyle, was well known to police.”

On Sept. 1 at 8:15 p.m., the West Kelowna RCMP, supported by additional resources of the Kelowna RCMP, responded to reports of shots heard in the vicinity of the 3400 block of McTaggart Road in the Glenrosa area. Police officers arrived on scene and subsequently discovered a deceased male inside a vehicle.

“RCMP are interested in any information the public may be able to offer with respect to a possible suspect vehicle related to this shooting. The vehicle has been described to police as a white four door Volkswagen sedan, possibly a Jetta,” said O’Donaghey.

RCMP continue to secure the scene of the crime, interview witnesses and follow up on various investigational leads. Police continue to secure a crime scene and work collaboratively with the BC Coroners Service as both agencies continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was discovered Friday evening in West Kelowna, according to a RCMP release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting tip to CRIMES.