Diamond Creek fire doubles in size in Canada

The Canadian portion of the Diamond Creek Fire has grown to over 4,000 hectares, up from 1,700 on Thursday. (Diamond Creek Fire Facebook page).

The Diamond Creek fire continues to burst into Canada, with the U.S. Forest Service estimating the fire to be over 4,000 hectares in size just in B.C.

On the USFS Incident Information System website, the fire is estimated at a total of 10,000 acres (4,047 hectares) on the Canadian side of the border, compared to just under 60,000 acres (23,793 hectares) on the U.S. side.

That’s a growth of over 2,000 hectares on each side of the border — more than doubling in size in Canada — and the USFS website indicates the service is continuing to work with the B.C. Wildfire Service on the blaze.

The B.C. Wildfire Service told Black Press that no update has been prepared for the media, so far.

The fire, believed to be human-caused, is believed to have cost $8 million in damage for the USFS so far, and is blowing thick smoke into the Similkameen Valley.

Black Press will update with more information upon receiving an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

