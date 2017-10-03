District of Lake Country makes it easier for Nighthawk residents to rebuild

Council passed a motion Tuesday waiving permits for those who lost homes in the fire

One of eight homes along Nighthawk Road that were lost to the Okanagan Centre wildfire. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

The District of Lake Country is making it easier for residents who lost their homes in the Nighthawk Road fire to rebuild.

At a regular meeting Tuesday night, council waived fees and permits aside for the eight homes and structures which were destroyed by wildfire in mid July.

“What we’re trying to achieve here is to make it easier for our staff to assist the people who lost their houses,” said Coun. Blair Ireland.

“If you’re going to rebuild your house there’s all these things you would normally have to do,” he said, such as getting an access to the road permit and paying for a water connection.

“These people have already done that before, so we don’t want them to have to go through all the same things again,” he said.

Waiving certain permits and fees also quickens the rebuilding process, said Ireland. A building permit will still be required.

The motion passed unanimously.