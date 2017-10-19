District provides incentives for Habitat for Humanity

Lake Country city council unanimously passed a motion to provide incentives for a new Habitat for Humanity townhouse.

On Tuesday night, during a regular meeting, council agreed with the staff recommendation to provide a 50 per cent reduction in building permit fees and to waive development permit and variance fees.

The 12-unit multiple-family semi-detached townhouse will be build on 10618 Powley Crescent.

If the project runs smoothly, Smith expects the building to start in the spring of 2018 with some units completed by the end of 2018.

The organization has affordable housing units around the Okanagan and most recently, is completing a triplex in Vernon.

The properties will be sold for affordable rates, according to chief administrative officer Neil Smith, for Habitat for Humanity.

“Our homes will come in at a low value, usually in the low 200s to mid 200 range,” he said. “The need for housing is great all though the Okanagan and across Canada… especially when you look at the rental market and you’ve got your young families, they’re caught in the rental cycle and when they’re paying out 70, 80 per cent of their take-home wage just to have a roof over their heads, that’s unfair in any market.”

Applicants will have to meet certain requirements, details can be found online www.habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca.