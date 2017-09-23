Down and dirty at Covert

They came, they saw, they conquered.

Well at least most of the more than 500 people who took on the arduous task of surviving the more than 30 obstacles that stood in their way of completing the sixth annual Freak’n Farmer race at Covert Farms north of Oliver Saturday.

Competitors ranged in age from three to 60 and faced hurdles such as water-soaked climbing walls, submerging in mudding pools to get under barriers, rope swinging into more muddy water and doing a belly-down limbo through mud to avoid the barbed wire above them.

The event is the brainchild of the devious minds of Covert Farms and Hoodoo Adventure who have been adding to the obstacle course each year much to the delight of the hundreds of spectators who get bussed around to the various venues.

Considered by many to be one of the most gruelling adventure races of it’s kind in Western Canada in the end everyone was a winner with a real sense of accomplishment.

The idea is in part to showcase the work done on the farm and this year there were three distance events.

Results of the competition will be published on line and in the Penticton Western News.