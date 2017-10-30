Downtown Light Up adds winter street market

For the first time in its 29 year history, Kelowna’s downtown light up event will also feature a downtown market to coincide with the lighting of the giant tree to kick off Christmas season.

The annual Downtown Kelowna Light Up (presented by FortisBC) is back for its 29th year on Dec. 2 this year, a free community event in downtown Kelowna to help welcome in the holiday season.

Live entertainment and activities for kids of all ages will be held in Stuart Park along with skating, food, and of course, Santa will be on hand.

The new market, just announced, will be taking place on Water St. beside the ice rink.

“Take in some great shopping at the curated artisan booths, indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food, or sip your hot chocolate by a cozy fire,” stated the Downtown Kelowna Association in announcing plans. “Once you’ve taken all that excitement in, we will finish the evening off by lighting up the giant tree.”

While many festivities take place in Stuart Park, there are plenty of festive things going on across the downtown core.

Organizers are now accepting vendor applications for this year’s Winter Street Market and information can be found at their web site along with a full schedule closer to the event. Check out downtownkelowna.com/lightup.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.