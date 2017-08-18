Downtown market extends hours

The Bernard Ave. market is running until Sept. 9 in Kelowna

Parker Drobot, 14 and Ethan Guillot, 15, squeeze lemons for lemonade at the first downtown farmers market on Bernard Avenue.

The Kelowna Famers’ and Crafters’ Market on Bernard Avenue is extending its hours for the duration of the summer.

The market will now run on Saturdays from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. until Sept. 9.

To accommodate the market, Bernard Avenue from Mill Street to Water Street will be closed on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be also be no parking available along that block for the duration of the event, according to a City of Kelowna release.

The market features about 30 vendors each week and serves as an addition to the market held every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the summer at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.

For more information about the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, visit market’s website website.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of Active Transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling, said the release.