A vehicle that departed from Blacktail Road near Highway 3 on Saturday evening left the driver waiting for help for almost 16 hours until a member of the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department came upon them while out for a walk. Photo courtesy of the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

Driver trapped for 16 hours after car flips

Member of Anarchist Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Osoyoos made discovery while out for walk

A person trapped by their vehicle for almost 16 hours was rescued by a member of the Anarchist Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

Just before noon on Sunday (Oct. 22) one of the fire department members was out for a walk with his wife on Blacktail Road near Highway 3 when they heard what they thought was a “goat bleating.”

Upon further investigation, the member found a car had left the highway and was lying upside down in a ravine and the a cry for help was coming from inside the vehicle.

First responders found the driver of the vehicle lying close to the car and administered first aid and prepared the person for transport to hospital by the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The fire department said the driver told them the accident had happened at 8 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 21).

