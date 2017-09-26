Drunk senior’s care aid arrested in Penticton

A woman with an apparent alcohol problem and claiming to be a seniors’ care aide has been caught again, this time in Penticton.

RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said police received a call from a man in his 80s Tuesday at 2 a.m. stating his caregiver was severely intoxicated at his Braelyn Crescent residence and he did not feel safe.

When officers arrived they found the distraught senior in tears and the woman very much impaired.

Cpl. Wrigglesworth said the woman was “extremely billigerent” and had to be physically restrained by officers. She was arrested and held in cells until she sobered up and calmed down.

He added the family of the man had hired the woman from an online advertisement and failed to conduct reference checks.

The female was found to have been the subject of numerous complaints for similar incidents throughout the Okanagan, according to Wrigglesworth.