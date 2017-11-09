CEVs are eco-­options that can significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, while providing the same features and similar ranges to their gas-­fueled counterparts.

Electric cars at Kelowna’s winter market

One of the first winter markets of the year will feature an electric avenue of cars

Clean energy and a winter farmer’s market.

Kelowna residents are invited to experience the latest Clean Energy Vehicles (CEV) models on Nov. 18 at one of Kelowna’s first Winter Farmer’s Market.

An electric avenue will be set up as the perfect opportunity to learn more about the provincial CEVforBCTM incentive program, ask questions, and get in a CEV to see what they are really like.

British Columbia has one of the most expansive charging networks in Canada that is steadily growing in regions, including the Okanagan.

Local dealership, Kelowna Nissan, will also be receiving their Green Star Dealer Award at the event for Top Battery Electric Vehicle Sales in the region.

