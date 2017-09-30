Update: Emergency crews at West Kelowna park

West Kelowna fire is on the scene of Mount Boucherie Regional Park

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue responding to an incident. - Image David Ogilivie

Update: 7:25 p.m.

Emergency crews remain on the scene at Mount Boucherie Park, after being called to a rescue early this evening.

Quads are now on the scene, as well as West Kelowna Fire and Rescue at Lake View Cove near Mount Boucherie Park.

RCMP have been on the scene as well as ambulance but both fire and ambulance both left the scene as of 7:30 p.m., according to freelance photographer David Ogilvie, who is at the scene.

Three fire engines remain at the entrance to the park as well as a command crew vehicle.

Original:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported rescue at Mount Boucherie Regional Park.

Crews including West Kelowna Fire and Rescue are on scene and are awaiting more emergency responders.

Crews are reportedly waiting for a high angle rescue unit to respond to the scene.

There are not many details at this moment but the Capital News will update this story as it unfolds.

If you see news or have a news tip, please contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com