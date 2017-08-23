Man pulled from Wood Lake, rushed to hospital

Kelowna - Crews responded to the north end of Wood Lake in Lake Country for a possible drowning

UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.

A man has been pulled from Wood Lake and loaded into an ambulance and is being rushed to hospital at this hour.

The status of the person is unknown after he went underwater this afternoon.

According to Capital News reporter Carli Berry at the scene, the man was pulled from the lake and emergency crews performed CPR before loading the person into ambulance.

Berry spoke to the witness who called 911 this afternoon who said the man was swimming and appeared to be struggling before going underwater.

Anton Gaigg made the call after he noticed the person’s family panicking. He said he and his friends went looking for the person but could not locate him. A search ensued with the Lake Country rescue boat operating a grid search before he was located, and taken to the beach.

The incident occurred at a busy beach near Trask and Oyama Roads.

At the scene, witnesses were praying, crying and screaming as emergency crews attempted life saving CPR.

The man’s status is unknown.

UPDATE: 3:12 p.m.

Ambulance, police and fire are on the scene as a search is underway on Wood Lake after a witness reported a possible drowning.

Witnesses at the scene have told the Capital News/Calendar that they are searching around a dock where a person was seen submerged.

Multiple boats are also aiding in the search.

Our reporter is on the scene awaiting more details.

ORIGINAL:

An active search is underway on Wood Lake as the Lake Country Fire Department is out in its emergency boat, searching the north end of Wood Lake for a possible drowning victim.

Emergency crews were called to Wood Lake after a report of a possible drowning on the north end of the lake. Crews responded to the call shortly after 2:30 this afternoon.

The emergency call was for the area near Oyama Road and Trask Road with unconfirmed reports of an abandoned boat and a possible drowning.

A witness reportedly saw someone submerged in the lake.

The Capital News/Lake Country Calendar has sent a reporter to the scene to find out details and we will pass them on as more information becomes available.

There is nothing confirmed from the fire department or police at this time.

