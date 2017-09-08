Evac alert lifted for 64 properties near Finlay Creek fire

140 properties were previously on alert between Faulder and Garnet Valley; just 76 remain in Faulder

Some property owners in the Faulder area can breathe a little sigh of relief, as an evacuation alert has been lifted for 64 properties.

Previously, a total of 111 properties were under evacuation alert in the Faulder area west of Summerland, while 29 properties were under alert in Garnet Valley due to the Finlay Creek fire, currently estimated at 2,139 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service website.

Related: Finlay Creek wildfire held overnight at 1,000 hectares

According to a recent release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, just 76 properties in the Faulder area remain on alert, and all Garnet Valley evacuation alerts were lifted.

A mandatory evacuation order for 55 properties in Meadow Valley is still in place, with the Finlay Creek wildfire still believed to be a threat to properties in the area.

The fire is believed to be 15 per cent contained, and while the fire grew in size by Friday, that has mostly been on the slopes of Mount Acland. Fire crews reportedly have done some controlled burns to reduce fuel for the fire to grow further.

Faulder area residents were asked earlier this week to reduce water usage, as the water system was nearly drained Sunday night from residents dumping water on their properties to help protect against fire.

Related: Faulder asked to conserve water

Residents under evacuation order in the Meadow Valley area are asked to check in at the emergency reception area at the Summerland Arena and Curling Club at 8820 Jubilee Road East, if they haven’t already.

The reception centre is scheduled to be open daily from 8 a.m. to noon until Sunday.

Those who require assistance are asked to call the RDOS reception centre at 250-462-0823, or the provincial emergency program after hours at 1-800-663-3456 for emergencies.

A map of all evacuation orders, alerts and rescinds can be found below. More information on both fires can be found at the RDOS website.