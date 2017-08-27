Evacuation order rescinded for some Joe Rich area residents

About 600 people living in Kelowna’s Philpott Road area are being allowed to return

Approximately 600 residents in the area of the Philpott Road fire will be allowed to return home this morning, but will remain on alert to be re-evacuated if needed.

The Evacuation Order will be partially rescinded for 263 properties as of 11 a.m. today for the following areas:

3595-8295 Highway 33

1522-1916 Boone Court

2005-2155 Daves Road

7498-7790 Falcon Road

7604-7995 Falcon Ridge Crescent

7010-7410 Goshawk Road

5609-7550 Goudie Road ***EXCLUDING 6785 Goudie Road

7411-7491 Hawk Road

1306-2098 Huckleberry Road

1114-1395 Jack Pine Road

450-490 Prather Road

4502 Pyman Road

6491-6739 Sun Valley Road ***EXCLUDING 6738 Sun Valley Road

7305-7320 Trapper Court

12550-14000 Highway 33

2770-3110 Schram Road

For safety reasons, the return home is going to be a slow process. Residents are urged to be patient as RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel manage the return to neighbourhoods where Evacuation Orders have been rescinded. Many of these areas are beside areas that remain on Evacuation Order.

Other than household pets, like cats and dogs, animals are not be permitted back in at this time, due to the uncertainty about fire behaviour and the potential for Evacuation Orders to be re-instated if necessary.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only – no irrigation permitted to preserve water supply to fight the fire.

For an updated, interactive map of the revised evacuation order and alert areas, visit www.cordemergency.ca. Updates are also available via social media; follow us at facebook.com/CORDEmergency or twitter.com/CO_Emerg.

Highway 33 is open to single lane, alternating, piloted traffic. Obey flaggers and speed limits in the area. Visit drivebc.ca for updates.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church (439 Highway 33 West, Kelowna) will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Anyone under evacuation order should check in with Emergency Support Services.

Important Information for Those Returning Home

As active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, people are asked to stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews.

Residents are reminded they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire. BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

As of last night, the fire was 20 per cent contained. See more details here.