Evacuations ordered for west of Summerland

Update: 4:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has added an evacuation alert to the evacuation order issued earlier today.

The alert covers 97 properties in the community of Faulder, west of Summerland and include:

6, 7, 14, 15, 18 Agur Court

21, 23, 24, 29, 37, 46, 53, 54, 62, 65, 74, 77, 80, 81, 85, 86, 89, 92, 95, 98, 114, 110, 104, 104, 100, 118, 121, 122, 126, 130, 133, 134, 139, 140, 143, 144, 147, 148, 152, 155, 156, 160, 164, 168, 172, 176, 177, 178 Fish Lake Rd.

180 Kettle Pl.

182, 186, 190, 197, 200 MountainView Rd.

8000, 8287, 8008, 8325, 8050, 8353, 8064, 8388, 8069, 8395, 8075, 8396, 8076, 8404, 8079, 8417, 8085, 8462, 8088, 8475, 8089, 8490, 8093, 8097, 8097, 8101, 8105, 8132, 8200, 8208 Princeton-Summerland Rd.

21430, 21442, 21454, 22556, 22566, 22901 Bathville Rd.

—

Properties in Meadow Valley, Darke Creek and North Fish Lake Rd. areas, west of Summerland, are in the process of being evacuated by first responders due to the Finlay Creek wildfire burning south of Peachland.

BC Wildfire Service, RCMP, Penticton Search and Rescue and the Summerland Fire Service are on scene as the evacuation order straddles both the District of Summerland and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen borders. There are 55 properties affected by the order, one property at 951 Meadow Valley Rd is in Summerland.

An Emergency Social Services Reception Centre is being set up at the Summerland Arena and Curling Club at 8820 Jubilee Rd. East. The Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-462-0823. Those with livestock or horses can take animals to B.C. Livestock yards in Okanagan Falls.

Affected properties include:

633, 671, 681, 810, 860, 879, 920, 931, 951 and 955 Meadow Valley Rd.

476, 481, 498, 501, 535, 549, 552, 559, 571, 920, 623, 628, 631, 822, 833, 852, 855, 877, 883, 884, 1108, 1124, 1139, 1151, 1250, 1321, 1344 and 1405 Fish Lake Rd.

48, 12, 16, 22 Savanna Rd.

24, 30, 33, 35, 36, 36 Osborne Rd.

26, 75, 100, 105, 155 Marsh Lane

558 and 574 Relkey Rd.

Residents in this area must leave immediately and register at ESS Reception Centre in Summerland. Leave a note on the door or gate to say you have evacuated.