Evaucation alerts rescinded for Finlay Creek fire

Kelowna - 306 properties can now rest easy in Peachland and the regional district

Evacuation alerts for 306 properties in Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan for the Finlay Creek fire are now rescinded.

A detailed map is available online through the Central Okanagan Emergency Services.

Crews on the Finlay Creek fire conducted a controlled burn yesterday. The fire has been increasing in size on the steep south slopes of Mount Acland, according to BC Wildfire Services.

A controlled burn was initiated in this area south of Mount Acland from machine constructed fire guards to remove fuel between the active fire and the guards.

This operation removes fuel from the fire’s path and ensures that the wildfire has less chance of reaching, and breaching, the fire guard in place, said wildfire services. As a result of the increased fire activity south of Mount Acland, more accurate aerial GPS mapping and controlled burns the fire is now estimated at 2,139 hectares.

This fire is burning in steep terrain, particularly in the northern flank of the fire.

Crews and heavy equipment continue working through the day on building new guard around the fire’s northern perimeter and conducting ignition operations to reinforce pre-existing guards. Crews will also patrol the burn-off area for any hotspots.

The main factors influencing this fire behaviour are terrain and wind speed/direction, said wildfire services. Largely this fire activity and rate of spread is due to how dry the fuels are within this area of the Okanagan.

Structural protection personnel have assessed the southern flank of the fire and set up equipment on high priority properties. Crews and specialists continue to assess other areas of the fire.

There has not been significant rainfall in the Finlay Creek area in over 12 weeks. Hot, dry conditions are expected to remain a challenge over the coming days. There is currently no rainfall in the forecast and winds continue to create unpredictable fire behaviour.

For information about properties affected further south where alerts and orders remain in place, visit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen website.

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Finlay Creek fire remains in effect. Recreational use of crown land is prohibited in the specified area, check the boundaries and learn more about specific access and restrictions online.

For the latest information about emergencies in the Central Okanagan, visit the emergency service website.

Updates are also available via Facebook and Twitter.