Expand your knowledge of Alzheimer’s

September marks World Alzheimer’s Month and Home Instead Senior Care Kelowna is on a mission to educate the community about the disease.

Research has shown by 2038, 1.13 million Canadians will be affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia related illnesses, according to Home Instead Senior Care.

The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Kelowna is giving residents the opportunity to learn more about Alzheimer’s through a free family caregiver workshop, which aims to teach people how to respectfully and compassionately interact with those affected by the disease.

The workshop will be held tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1449 St. Paul St. RSVP by calling 250-860-4113 in Kelowna and 250-492-4110 in Penticton.