Benjamin Arcega, a 2017 graduate of UBC Okanagan’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program, working in his fourth-year studio. - Credit: Contributed

Expanding your creative process at UBCO

Kelowna - Creative Days events will be held at the university Saturday, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18

Learn more about the arts at UBCO.

Artists potentially interested in the visual arts program are welcome to attend upcoming Creative Days events at the university Saturday, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18.

Creative Days workshops are an opportunity for anyone interested in the Visual Arts Bachelor of Fine Arts program or people wanting to find out more about the visual arts courses at UBCO through fun, hands-on projects.

The workshops will allow participants to learn something new and see what a university-level course is like. There is also an opportunity to work with university faculty and staff, and have the chance to meet and talk with current students about program choices.

UBC will also host a Portfolio Day in January that will give students an opportunity to begin preparing their application package and portfolio for the program.

There are limited seats available for some of the workshops, and pre-registration is encouraged. To register, contact UBC’s visual arts coordinator Briar Craig or 250 807-9765.

To learn more details, and see a complete list of upcoming Creative Days visit the website.

