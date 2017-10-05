The Ministry of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead, check live traffic conditions on DriveBC.ca and expect delays on the Coquihalla/Highway 5 this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Heavy traffic volumes and two major road and bridge construction projects between Hope and Merritt may cause delays. Work to build the Box Canyon chain-up area continues 40 kilometres north of Hope, while a further 13 kilometres north, crews are resurfacing four lanes of the Dry Gulch Bridge.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction speed zones and follow all traffic control signage. For the safety of the travelling public, the posted construction speed zone is in effect at all times, even when workers are not on site because the speed limit also reflects the existing condition of the road. Additional police resources are actively enforcing these construction speed zones.

Also, a reminder that winter tire requirements went into effect on Oct. 1. Motorists are required to have winter tires installed on their vehicles if they are travelling on designated highways around the province, including the Coquihalla.

To check up-to-date travel information, closures and detours, click www.drivebc.ca, for more information.