False alarm clears Kelowna courthouse

The Kelowna courthouse was cleared after a ‘suspicious package’ was found

A false alarm cleared the Kelowna courthouse Thursday morning and shut down a city block outside the hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending Liberal caucus meetings.

A ‘suspicious package’ was found outside the courthouse where the high-profile gang shooting trial of Jonathan Bacon is being held.

Courthouse staff were evacuated at 9:20 a.m. and a block of Water Street was taped off.

“Kelowna RCMP were called to the courthouse for a report of a suspicious package that was found in the grass along Water Street,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll.

“The courthouse and businesses in close proximity were evacuated as the safety of the public is paramount. The RCMP needed the area clear to conduct their investigation.”

Just under an hour later, police left the scene and the tape was pulled down as the it was deemed a false alarm.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m., investigators with the help of the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services section, deemed the area safe, the item has been removed from the area and the displaced public have been allowed to return,” added Carroll.

RCMP say the item will only be described as non dangerous in nature.

“This type of report is taken very seriously by the RCMP and all precautions were taken to protect the general public, and as soon as the area was deemed safe, the public was allowed to return,” stated Const. Lesley Smith.

