Family Glow Night rescheduled

The event will be held Nov. 18 in Kelowna

Hold off on bringing glow sticks to Family Glow Night.

The event at Parkinson Activity Centre has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 18.

The free event will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. featuring a live DJ, dancing, games for all ages and lots of glow fun. Participants are encouraged to dress up in bright neon and wear ‘glow’ elements, but it’s not required.

