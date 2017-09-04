Faulder asked to conserve water

The reservoir for the local water system was nearly emptied from residents over watering their properties

Faulder area residents are being asked to conserve water after the local water system was nearly drained dry last night.

The Regional District Of Okanagan-Similkameen reports the reservoir for the local water system was nearly emptied from residents over watering their properties in attempts to protect their homes from fire.

“RDOS Staff went door to door last night to stop residents from potentially crippling the water system and advise them that they are only under an Alert and did not need to evacuate.” writes the RDOS.

“The Province of BC has dispatched trained crews to protect homes in the affected areas. These trained personal will help home owners in the event their homes are in direct danger from the wildfire.”

A total of 55 properties were evacuated last night in a rural area called locally ‘Meadow Valley’.

This included Darke Lake Provincial Park, upper Fish Lake Rd, Meadow Valley Rd, Marsh Lane, Osborne Rd, Savanna Rd and Relkey Rd.

In an emergency, the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team (CDART) assists with the rescue and shelter of animals.

Homeowners and ranchers affected by the Finlay Creek wildfire can contact CDART locally at 250-215-3259 for assistance with their animals. This includes pets, horses and livestock.

Residents with pets will be directed to where they can bring pets for safekeeping. If pets have been left at an evacuated home, CDART can assist in safe retrieval.

Horses and livestock can be taken to the BC Livestock Producers Co-op Stockyard at 5353 Hawthorne Pl in Okanagan Falls, BC. Livestock and horse owners are responsible to bring their own feed for their animals. Water is available on site. Owners should place their contact information on individual pens.

If owners need assistance at the stockyard to oversee animals, please contact CDART directly to make arrangements.

The Finlay Creek wildfire is currently holding at 1,500 hectares with increased activity Monday afternoon due to winds.