Federal NDP leadership candidate coming to Penticton

Jagmeet Singh, who is running in the federal NDP leadership race, is hosting an event in Penticton on Sept. 11. Photo courtesy of Jagmeet Singh/Instagram

As the race for national NDP leadership rolls into its final 10 days, Penticton members are gearing up for their decision.

Penticton will play host to two events this week that will help members cast their votes on Sept. 18.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. Penticton NDP will host a debate viewing party on the big screen upstairs at the Barley Mill Pub. Party members, political pundits and those interested in progressive dialogue can enjoy the debate (which is taking place in Vancouver) with the option of a cold beverage or a hot brunch.

Related: Federal NDP triples membership

Then on Monday, Sept. 11, national leadership candidate, Jagmeet Singh will host an event in Penticton at Craft Corner Kitchen from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This is a free, public event that will give locals a chance to share issues that matter to them and hear about Singh’s vision for all of Canada.

“We are proud to plan events that provide opportunities to start productive dialogues and actively progress issues that need attention in our community” said Tina Lee, president of the Penticton NDP Constituency Association in a press release. “As a community, we like to be involved in political processes and decision making and we’re going to create as many spaces for that as possible.”