Federal Tory leader in Kelowna

Andrew Scheer is scheduled to speak to supporters Tuesday in Mission Creek Park.

Andrew Scheer, leader of the federal official Opposition Conservative Party will be in Kelowna Tuesday.

The recently-elected Tory leader is touring the country this summer speaking to supporters.

He is scheduled to speak at Mission Creek Park at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow following a tour of a local farm earlier in the day.

Monday evening he is scheduled to speak to supporters at Lang Vineyards in Naramata.

Scheer’s visit is one of a number of high-profile visits by provincial and federal politicians tothis area in the coming days.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to visit the scene of the Philpott Road wildfire today and next week the entire federal Liberal caucus, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is scheduled to meet for two days in Kelowna.