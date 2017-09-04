Joe Rich wildfire evacuees can all go home

As of 11 a.m. today, the remaining seven evacuation orders for the Philpott Road Fire have been downgraded to evacuation alerts and five other properties on “Our Road” have been removed from evacuation alert.
The fire is still holding at 465 hectares and is now 50 per cent contained.
The following Evacuation Orders have been rescinded and are now Alerts:
- 1120 Philpott Road
- 1230 Philpott Road
- 1231 Philpott Road
- 1330 Philpott Road
- 1350 Philpott Road
- 1470 Philpott Road
- 1495 Philpott Road
And the following Evacuation Alerts have been rescinded:
- 10710 HWY 33 E
- 10720 HWY 33 E
- 10740 HWY 33 E
- 10750 HWY 33 E
- 10780 HWY 33 E
For safety information about returning home after a wildfire, visit www.cordemergency.ca/resources.
Residents returning home on the Falcon Ridge Water System are under a boil water advisory and Stage 2 watering restrictions. For more information, visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan website at https://www.regionaldistrict.com/your-services/environmental-services/water-systems/outdoor-restrictions.aspx.
The Emergency Support Services reception centre will be closed today, unless otherwise needed.
Residents on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave their homes again on short notice, if fire conditions change. To view a detailed map showing properties that are on alert, please visit www.cordemergency.ca/map.
Recreational use of crown land, including hunting, is prohibited in the vicinity of the Philpott wildfire area. Check the boundaries and learn more about specific access and restrictions at https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2017FLNR0253-001497.
@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.