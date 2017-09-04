Joe Rich wildfire evacuees can all go home

The final evacuation order has been downgraded for an alert for Joe Rich residents

More residents are being allowed to return home from fire off Hwy 33 and Philpott Road. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

As of 11 a.m. today, the remaining seven evacuation orders for the Philpott Road Fire have been downgraded to evacuation alerts and five other properties on “Our Road” have been removed from evacuation alert.

The fire is still holding at 465 hectares and is now 50 per cent contained.

The following Evacuation Orders have been rescinded and are now Alerts:

1120 Philpott Road

1230 Philpott Road

1231 Philpott Road

1330 Philpott Road

1350 Philpott Road

1470 Philpott Road

1495 Philpott Road

And the following Evacuation Alerts have been rescinded:

10710 HWY 33 E

10720 HWY 33 E

10740 HWY 33 E

10750 HWY 33 E

10780 HWY 33 E

For safety information about returning home after a wildfire, visit www.cordemergency.ca/resources.

Residents returning home on the Falcon Ridge Water System are under a boil water advisory and Stage 2 watering restrictions. For more information, visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan website at https://www.regionaldistrict.com/your-services/environmental-services/water-systems/outdoor-restrictions.aspx.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre will be closed today, unless otherwise needed.

Residents on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave their homes again on short notice, if fire conditions change. To view a detailed map showing properties that are on alert, please visit www.cordemergency.ca/map.

Recreational use of crown land, including hunting, is prohibited in the vicinity of the Philpott wildfire area. Check the boundaries and learn more about specific access and restrictions at https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2017FLNR0253-001497.

