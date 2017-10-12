Findlay Road closes for construction

The road off of Highway 97 will be closed Oct. 15 for construction in Kelowna

Findlay Road will be closed at the intersection from Highway 97 from Oct. 15 to 21.

Motorists are advised construction from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Findlay Road will be closed at the intersection, both day and night, until construction is complete, according to the province.

The left turn lane from Highway 97 to Findlay Road will also be temporarily closed for southbound traffic during this time and should reopen by midnight on Oct. 22.

During the closure, motorists will be able to access Findlay Road, both northbound and southbound, by following detour signs.

This closure is required to construct the new Findlay/Loyd Road Intersection and patience by drivers is appreciated during this time.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction speed zones and follow all traffic control signage at all times.