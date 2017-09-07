Finlay Creek wildfire at 1,300 hectares

“Largely this fire activity and rate of spread is due to how dry the fuels are within this area of the Okanagan.”

The Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland is pegged at 1,300 hectares as of Thursday morning.

BC Wildfire crews say the fire is currently 15 per cent contained and stayed relatively calm overnight Wednesday.

The fire was first discovered on Saturday and grew significantly in the first 48 hours. Fire crews had pegged the fire at 1,500 hectares on Monday, but dropped it to 1,000 hectares on Tuesday after they had completed better mapping.

Further growth on the fire yesterday has the size estimate back up at 1,300 hectares.

“This fire is burning in steep terrain, particularly in the northern flank of the fire,” reports BC Wildfire.

“Crews and heavy equipment continue working through the day today on building new guard around the fire’s perimeter and conducting hand-ignition operations to reinforce pre-existing guards. The fire remains active, particularly in the southern flank. There is an organized flame front, which is called “rank 3” fire behaviour.”

The main factors influencing this fire behaviour are terrain and wind speed and direction.

“Largely this fire activity and rate of spread is due to how dry the fuels are within this area of the Okanagan.”

Crews are working with a Structural Protection Specialist in the southern flank to protect values and structures.