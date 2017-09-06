Finlay Creek wildfire held overnight at 1,000 hectares

Fire guards continue to be built as crews work the aggressive blaze

The Finlay Creek wildfire didn’t present any new challenges Tuesday night, which meant by sunrise on Wednesday it remained 1,000 hectares.

The focus, for the time being, is ensuring it doesn’t spread further.

“We are working this fire 24/7 and continue to build guard,” said BC Wildfire information officer Heather Rice.

At last count, said Rice, there were 35 firefighters and seven helicopters working the blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon.

Although they are able to hold the fire at its current size, the community is still reminded to stay out of the area.

A restriction was put in place Tuesday afternoon, stopping people from being in the area unless they are required to be.

More than 150 homes are still evacuated southwest of Peachland in the Okanagan because of a wildfire burning near Finlay Creek.

She said the blaze has shown consistent ‘rank three’ fire behaviour with an organized flame front.

Some structures have been damaged, though nobody knows what the nature of the damage is or what has been damaged.

B.C. Wildfire Service does have structural protection personnel working down by Garnett Lake.

There have been other, false, reports on social media like the Kettle Valley Steam Railway buildings being burnt, or all of Summerland being under an evacuation order.