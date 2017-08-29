Fintry fire doused

The quick action of North Westside firefighters and residents kept a garage fire from speading.

Crews responded to a 911 hang-up call Monday at 4:03 p.m. on Shorts Road not knowing what to expect.

“When they arrived, they discovered a garage on fire with neighbours trying to extinguish it with a garden hose,” said Jason Satterthwaite, fire chief.

“Lt. Shawn Barnes was able to have his crew quickly finish off extinguishing the blaze.”

The fire may have started from discarded oily rags because the homeowner had been doing furniture refinishing earlier in the day.

“The garage was the only part of the home effected,” said Satterthwaite.

“Thanks to to some quick acting neighbours and fire crews, the homeowner suffered minimal losses.”