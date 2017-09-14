‘Suspicious’ Kelowna fire prompts evacuation

The Kelowna RCMP were called to a fire at a city business it calls “suspicious” early Thursday morning.

At 4:04 a.m. the police received a report from the Kelowna Fire Department that there was a fire burning behind a building in the 1500-block of Gordon Drive.

When officers arrived, it was a stack of wood pallets were on fire and the fire had progressed to an adjacent residential building.

Residents were evacuated from the building were evacuated and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage to the building is not known at this time.

A male on a bicycle was seen in the area prior to the report of the fire and the police say they are interested in speaking with him. Police say they are not certain if there is a connection between the male on a bike and the fire, but the fire is classed as suspicious and is believed to have been human-caused.

Anyone with any information about this fire, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, is urged to call Cst. Steve McBride of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous , call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.