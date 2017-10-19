Fire in hills above Highway 1

A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.
Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.
It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.
More to come.
A fire is burning in the hills near Craigellachie
A fire currently is burning in the hills above Craigellachie.
Drivers are reporting flames on the left side on Highway 1.
It’s unclear when the blaze started or how.
More to come.
RCMP told Ashley Simpson and Deanna Wertz’ families the search is not related to those missing women.
Shoppers bid adieu to Sears and go in for a deal
Upcoming Kelowna event ChangeUP to feature social entrepreneurs making a difference in the world
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr reacts to his party’s changes on the tax plan
Both the Okanagan and Shuswap region are anticipating a thunderstorm with strong winds, Thursday.