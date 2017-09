Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Philpott Road blaze.

The Philpott Road fire burning in Joe Rich is now 60 per cent contained.

According to BC Wildfire, crews are currently working on control lines and mopping up hot spots.

RELATED: Joe Rich wildfire evacuees can all go home

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to work alongside local fire departments, structural protection crews and contract crews.

While an evacuation alert is in place for the area, evacuation orders have been downgraded and all residents have returned home.

The estimated size continues to be 465 hectares.