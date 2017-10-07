Structure loses roof in West Kelowna fire

Updated: 4 p.m.
The structure has lost most of its roof. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Original:
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in West Kelowna.
Around 3 p.m., teams received a call of a fire on Old Raven Road.
The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.
