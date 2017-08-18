UPDATE: Highway 97C wildfire held at 0.2 hectares

A wildfire ignited near the Trepanier exit along Highway 97C Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.

Three firefighters remain on scene this morning at the Trepanier fire which is 5.5 kilometres west of the Highway 97 and Highway 97C interchange.

The fire is currently being held at 0.2 hectres.

Wildfire crews are working towards mopping up the fire and getting it under control, said fire information officer Melanie Morin.

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service reports the Trepanier fire is ‘being held’ at 0.3 hectares.

“The fire went from ‘out of control’ to ‘being held’ which means we now have guard all around it,” explained fire information officer Melanie Morin.

“Once it is ‘under control’, it means we have solidified the guard and we are relatively sure it will not escape that guard.”

She says crews on scene are currently dealing with hot spots and working to finish mop up.

Fortunately, says Morin, winds were lighter than expected and that, combined with fire’s sheltered location and a fast-acting Initial Attack Crew, allowed them to get a good handle on the small fire.

The wildfire sparked just before 4:30 p.m. fire about 5.5 kilometres west of the Highway 97 and Highway 97C interchange.

—-

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.:

The BC Wildfire Service has been able to better map the fire and now reports it is just 0.3 hectares in size.

Fire Information Officer Justine Hunse says winds are lighter in the area than expected, therefore the fire is showing less aggressive behaviour.

Hunse says boots on the ground are actively working on getting a line around the blaze, located in a sheltered area along Highway 97C near the Trepanier exit.

Send your best photos, video and news tips to us by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

— —

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.:

BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is 5.5 kilometres west of the Highway 97 and Highway 97C interchange.

The fire is currently estimated at one hectare in size.

A total of nine firefighters, one response officer and air support are on scene.

Structures are nearby, but are not currently threatened.

——

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.:

A wildfire has sparked along Highway 97C near the Trepanier exit.

BC Wildfire Service says they are aware of the fire and are working to get a crew to the scene now.

A witness reports the highway is not closed and a bird dog can be seen accessing the fire from above.

The fire is located on the north side of the highway just west of Trepanier.

More details to come.

Send your best photos, video and news tips to us by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.