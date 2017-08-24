Fire starts in dryer of Kelowna home

Fire crews responded to a report of smoke rising from a home on Abbott Street in Kelowna.

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a blaze at a home on the 400 block of Groves Ave. near Abbott Street Thursday afternoon.

Two engines and an incident command unit arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire appeared to have started in a dryer inside the residence.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the house just before 3 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

This blaze broke out at the same time several fire departments throughout the city were dispatched to the scene of an intense wildfire burning in Joe Rich.