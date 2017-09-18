Firefighters heading to Glenrosa in West Kelowna

Update: 1:13 p.m.
Police have now blocked off Gates Road as they deal with a fire in the area of Gates and Glenrosa.
Original:
Multiple fire engines have been called to the Glenrosa and Gates Road area in West Kelowna for reports of a structure fire.
The call went out at 12:24 p.m. this afternoon after what was described as multiple calls of smoke and open flame.
