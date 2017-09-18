Firefighters heading to Glenrosa in West Kelowna

Multiple reports of smoke and open flame near the intersection of Glenrosa and Gates Roads

Update: 1:13 p.m.

Police have now blocked off Gates Road as they deal with a fire in the area of Gates and Glenrosa.

Original:

Multiple fire engines have been called to the Glenrosa and Gates Road area in West Kelowna for reports of a structure fire.

The call went out at 12:24 p.m. this afternoon after what was described as multiple calls of smoke and open flame.

The Capital News has sent a photographer to the scene and will provide information as it becomes available.

