First signs of winter hit Okanagan

Skiers rejoiced across the Central Okanagan when they woke up Saturday morning to discover a dusting of snow at Big White Ski Resort.

The village is currently blanketed in white stuff after cooler temperatures hit the region Friday night.

However this means that mountain passes also received the same winter weather system brining the snow level to 1500 metres.

Rain is expected on Highway 97C on Saturday along with strong wind gusts of up to 12 kilometres an hour. For the Coquihalla drivers can expect a possibility of thundershowers and high winds.

In the Central and North Okanagan the clouds will roll in Saturday afternoon brining the possibility of a 60 per cent chance of rain. Temperatures could dip to 4 C overnight.

To the south more sunshine for the day and temperatures hovering around 14 C; however the wind will pick up to about 50 km/h in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud with the possibility of rain is forecast by Environment Canada for the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend in the Okanagan.

The hot spot in the province for Saturday is Summerland which is currently 13 C.