Fisher-Price has recalled Soothing Motions Seat and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat due to issues with overheating motors. (Fisher-Price)

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Fisher-Price has recalled several models of “Soothing Motions Seats” after reports of the product’s motor overheating.

The motion seats are motorized infant seats that bounce, sway, and play sounds and songs.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of overheating, and one report of a fire within the motor housing of the product. No injuries have been reported.

Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39 have been recalled as of Oct. 24.

They were sold nationwide from November 2015 to October 2017.

Customers can contact Fisher-Price for a refund here.

Previous story
UPDATE: Marine rescue on Okanagan Lake false alarm
Next story
Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

Just Posted

Kelowna council being asked to support licenced private pot shop recommendation for B.C.

But city staff want to see dispensaries regulated by both the province and local government

Central Okanagan cities staking out positions on pot shops

Province asking cities for input on how cannabis distribution should be handled in B.C.

Crews responding to Mission Medical Building

Reports of a possible gas leak have some nurses in the building evacuating

UPDATE: Marine rescue on Okanagan Lake false alarm

Emergency crews have been called out to find a man who fell in Okanagan Lake

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

A moment of magic at YLW

WestJet’s Disney-painted plane pops into Kelowna’s airport

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits

Tougher restrictions on repeat offending landlords

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Rockets’ Topping takes game to next level

Second-year Kelowna forward enjoying productive start to WHL season

Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all counts

Michael Elphicke appeared in court over video conference from a Calgary hospital

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

Most Read