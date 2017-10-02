Flames seen in Okanagan Mountain park

Peachlanders woke up to a view of flames across the lake Monday, in Okanagan Mountain Park.
BC Wildfire is aware of the fire and are assessing the situation.
The flames don’t appear to be moving rapidly.
We’ll update later when we learn more.
