Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

Drivers are urged to exercise caution when travelling, as the Environment Canada forecast suggests winter conditions are here to stay. Area roads, such as Commonage Road (shown) and highways, have seen unfavourable conditions causing accidents over the weekend. (Bailey McAreavy Facebook photo)

There appears to be no end in sight to the cool weather as Environment Canada reports the Okanagan-Shuswap week-long day-time high at 4 Celsius Friday and Saturday accompanied by a chance of flurries. During the week, temperatures are expected to hover around -1 Celsius throughout the region, dipping to a low of -11 overnight Monday.

Given the forecast following a weekend of drivers battling the relentless road conditions, drivers are urged to exercise caution while travelling. For current road conditions, stay tuned to DriveBC.

