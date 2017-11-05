Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

It’s true what they say: winter is coming.
Or, rather, it’s already here.
There appears to be no end in sight to the cool weather as Environment Canada reports the Okanagan-Shuswap week-long day-time high at 4 Celsius Friday and Saturday accompanied by a chance of flurries. During the week, temperatures are expected to hover around -1 Celsius throughout the region, dipping to a low of -11 overnight Monday.
Given the forecast following a weekend of drivers battling the relentless road conditions, drivers are urged to exercise caution while travelling. For current road conditions, stay tuned to DriveBC.
RELATED: Vernon explains snow removal
RELATED: Your Photos — A Winter Wonderland
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.