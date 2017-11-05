Drivers are urged to exercise caution when travelling, as the Environment Canada forecast suggests winter conditions are here to stay. Area roads, such as Commonage Road (shown) and highways, have seen unfavourable conditions causing accidents over the weekend. (Bailey McAreavy Facebook photo)

Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

It’s true what they say: winter is coming. Or, rather, it’s already here

It’s true what they say: winter is coming.

Or, rather, it’s already here.

There appears to be no end in sight to the cool weather as Environment Canada reports the Okanagan-Shuswap week-long day-time high at 4 Celsius Friday and Saturday accompanied by a chance of flurries. During the week, temperatures are expected to hover around -1 Celsius throughout the region, dipping to a low of -11 overnight Monday.

Given the forecast following a weekend of drivers battling the relentless road conditions, drivers are urged to exercise caution while travelling. For current road conditions, stay tuned to DriveBC.

RELATED: Vernon explains snow removal

RELATED: Your Photos — A Winter Wonderland

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
College showcases careers at weekend fair
Next story
26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Just Posted

60 years of dancing for Westsyde Squares

West Kelowna Square Dance Club celebrate 60 years of dancing Saturday

College showcases careers at weekend fair

Among the careers on display was commercial pilot, an industry that is in need of workers

Announced This Week in Kelowna

Concert listings and cultural events announced this week in the Central Okanagan

Community Leader Awards: Leader of the Year Curtis McTavish

The Kelowna Capital News Leader of the Year, sponsored by Okanagan College, is Curtis McTavish

Water interruption for Westshore customers

Some Residents on the western shore of Okanagan Lake will be without water for a few hours Monday

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

It’s true what they say: winter is coming. Or, rather, it’s already here

Curling Classic drawing to a close

Curlers preparing for final rounds of world curling tour stop

Column: What to do with rising interest rates

Kelowna columnists say a big concern is what type of interest rate is for you

Letter: I am pro choice. The right choice, the only choice.

Kelowna letter writer responds to recent letters about abortion

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

Column: Falls a major cause of injuries

Fall Prevention Week, Nov. 6 to 12, is a reminder of harm that can happen and how it can be avoided

Team B.C. wins bronze at women’s hockey nationals

Several Okanagan players represented the province at the national hockey tournament

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

Most Read