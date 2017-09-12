Former bargain store sold to developer

Kelowna downtown space is sold and could bring more high rise opportunities to the area

The former Bargain Store in downtown Kelowna has been purchased by a local developer. - Image: Contributed

It took awhile, but someone made the deal.

Kelowna’s HM Commercial Group has announced it has sold the former Bargain Store in downtown Kelowna to a local developer.

The property is located at at 560 Bernard Ave.

“We are excited to see a developer realize the value of this site for future development. It is one of the best remaining high-density sites in the downtown core, and the Official Community Plan indicates preliminary support for up to 26 stories,” explains Jeff Hudson of HM Commercial.

According to the Kelowna company, the property includes six legal titles totalling 1.5 acres. It covers an entire city block in downtown Kelowna, and features 333 feet of frontage on Bernard Ave.

“Although this property is still in the conceptual stage, the proposed redevelopment will enhance the revitalization of downtown Kelowna. It is a major strategic chess-piece,” said Marshall McAnerney, of HM Commercial.