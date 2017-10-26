Former Surrey MP wants to be leader of the BC Liberal Party. (Photo: Submitted).

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

They didn’t call him the Ironman for nothing.

The morning after his 86-year-old father passed away, former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal has announced his intention to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

The Panorama resident’s dad died late Wednesday night.

A few weeks ago, Grewal said, “He told me Gurmant, you have a lot to offer. You should go for it this time.”

Gurmant and his wife Nina both served as MPs in Surrey. The Grewals set a Commonwealth record in 2004 by being the first married couple to serve in the House of Commons at the same time.

SEE ALSO: BC Liberal leadership candidates fight to add warmth to ‘jobs’ message

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: MP Dianne Watts announces bid for BC Liberal Leadership

READ ALSO: Surrey MLAs weigh in on Clark’s resignation

Gurmant Grewal represented the old Surrey Central riding as a Reform and then Canadian Alliance MP from 1997 to 2004 before the electoral boundaries were redrawn. In 2004 he was then elected Conservative MP in Newton-North Delta, a seat he held until 2005.

In his time, Grewal presented 15 motions and 40 private members bill in the House of Commons and was dubbed the “Ironman” for sticking it out during a marathon of voting in the House.

He told the Now-Leader Thursday that he’s running for the BC Liberal leadership on an “experienced, successful” track record.

“I listen to people and have the courage to speak for them,” Grewal said. “I have a lot to offer and I will fight to the end.”

He said the provincial Liberal party needs to “re-think” and “re-start” itself.

“It needs to be a grassroots party again,” he said. “It should be humble.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Business continues to operate without license
Next story
Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Just Posted

Kelowna council being asked to support licenced private pot shop recommendation for B.C.

But city staff want to see dispensaries regulated by both the province and local government

Central Okanagan cities staking out positions on pot shops

Province asking cities for input on how cannabis distribution should be handled in B.C.

Crews responding to Mission Medical Building

Reports of a possible gas leak have some nurses in the building evacuating

UPDATE: Marine rescue on Okanagan Lake false alarm

Emergency crews have been called out to find a man who fell in Okanagan Lake

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

A moment of magic at YLW

WestJet’s Disney-painted plane pops into Kelowna’s airport

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term leaase loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Rockets’ Topping takes game to next level

Second-year Kelowna forward enjoying productive start to WHL season

Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all counts

Michael Elphicke appeared in court over video conference from a Calgary hospital

Most Read