Free driving lessons for eligible seniors

Some low income seniors, students and others can get help in this Kelowna program

Low income seniors who need help with driving lessons can now access the service for free thanks to the Kelowna and District Safety Council (KDSC).

The KDSC has acquired a $10,000 grant from the City of Kelowna and is now starting up a new program aimed at low income seniors as well as others with limited financial ability. The program will include drivers on low incomes who need their licenses in order to maintain their independence and quality of life and would benefit from a driving assessment or refresher lessons.

“We believe everyone has the right to be safe in their own homes and communities, and with the generous support of our sponsors, we are now able to provide opportunities for people to participate in safety training, regardless of financial circumstance” said Ayn Lexi, executive director at KDSC.

“Working together we are able to provide life-saving safety training to residents of the Okanagan, making our homes and communities a safer place to live, work and play,” added Eric Ledding, president of the charity.

This new Program is part of KDSC’s commitment to address the safety training needs of individuals with limited financial ability to participate; children and teens from low income families, new immigrants and refugees as well as seniors.

KDSC is also accepting referrals for children from low-income families for babysitter training, home alone training, first aid levels 3 and 4 for children aged 8 through 12, online safety smarts and bicycle safety training.

If you are interested in accessing any of this training and you are considered low-income, you can request any community-serving agency in Kelowna to make a referral for you.

Referring partners include; Kelowna Community Resources, the Boys & Girls Club, the Women’s Shelter, Schools, Immigrant and Refugee Services, senior serving organizations such as Fernbrae, Interior Health, Legion Clubs, Now Canada Society, the Salvation Army, Mamas for Mamas, and the Elizabeth Fry Society.

Any community serving agency can call KDSC to inquire about the program and to obtain referral forms.

KDSC was established in 1980 and has since been providing quality children’s safety, driver and motorcycle training to the people of the Okanagan. Call them at 250-765-3163.