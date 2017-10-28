Credit: Contributed

From seedling to pumpkin

Kelowna - The farmer’s market encourages youth to decorate pumpkins after watching them grow

The smell of pumpkin spice was in the air at the Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

The last session of the market, before it heads indoors for the winter, had various gourds up for grabs in preparation for Halloween Saturday at its location on Dilworth Drive.

A free pumpkin decorating booth was also offered to children.

According to market staff member Asia Jong, the pumpkin decorating and contest, which was held earlier this morning, stemmed from pumpkin seedlings which were given out to kids in April.

“This year we’re really trying to promote our pumpkin decorating because we had our pumpkin contest, which is our first contest with our growing initiative that we have in the spring,” she said.

The hope was kids would grow their pumpkins at home before bringing them to the market for decorating and to enter the contest, she said.

The turnout has been awesome, she said, with prizes given to best decorate, weirdest and carved pumpkins.

Marcus Coetzee, 12, plays Hallelujah, while dressed for Halloween, during the last outdoor session of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Saturday, Oct. 28 at its location on Dilworth Drive. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

