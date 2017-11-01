Gable Beach petition nets nearly 900 signatures

Lake Country residents are preparing for a council meeting Tuesday with their petition

Saving Gable Beach North public access supporters will be donning red shirts for a Lake Country council meeting next week.

A petition put forth by Carr’s Landing residents requesting the District of Lake Country reject a proposed bylaw and sale of land at the end of Gable Road has gathered close to 900 signatures, according to Cara Reed, a Carr’s Landing resident.

Reed spoke at a city council meeting in September, outlining issues with the proposed direction the city is taking in selling the land.

The signatures come from all over, said Reed, with Kelowna, Lake Country and Vancouver residents adding their names to the growing list.

The petition asks the district to turn the proposed area for sale into a public park.

Three property owners approached the district requesting to purchase the strip of land for $1.34 million. The district plans to use $1.1 million to reduce Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country Okanagan Rail Trail lands.

Council will give a first, second and third reading of a road closure bylaw, Tuesday night.

According to Reed, the petition will also be presented at city council. Reed and other supporters of the beach land will continue to collect signatures until then.

Proposed Road Closure Bylaw by Carli Berry on Scribd

