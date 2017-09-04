Garnet Valley Road properties now under evacuation alert

The District of Summerland has added an evacuation order for properties in the Garnet Valley area due to the Finlay Creek fire. (Courtesy RDOS)

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road and north by the District of Summerland This is an alert only, and residents are encouraged to take appropriate measures in the case that fire activity escalates. In the case of an evacuation order, residents may be required to leave quickly and be away for extended periods of time.

RCMP have issued the evacuation alert notices door to door to affected properties, which includes these addresses:

24411, 27800, 28999, 24602, 28000, 30600, 25600, 28014, 33000, 25601, 28411, 33048, 26405, 28412, 27006, 28610, 27088, 28804, 27218, 28808, 27413, 28818, 27600 and 28996 Garnet Valley Rd.

25208, 25210, 25585, 25804, 25808 Wildhorse Rd.

Residents with properties affected by the evacuation alert should take precautions and be prepared for a possible evacuation. Essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (such as insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and keepsakes should be gathered.

These items should be ready for quick departure. Pets and livestock should be moved to a safe area and preparations made for moving any disabled persons and/or children. Arrangements should be made for transporting household members in the case of an evacuation order.

Questions regarding the evacuation alert can be directed to Summerland’s fire information line at 250-486-3765.

Two Meadow Valley properties within the District of Summerland municipal boundaries were evacuated on Sept. 3.

A large area around northwest of Summerland is under evacuation alert and orders.

The fire activity on the northeast end of Garnet Lake has stabilized and dozed lines are in place. B.C. Wildfire Service continues to fortify the area. The Finlay Creek fire is estimated to be approximately 1,500 hectares in size.

Increased fire fighting activity will be noticeable in Summerland early this week as the B.C. Wildfire Services continues to bring additional fire fighting resources to the area. Water skimmers have been active Monday evening.

A large B.C. Wildfire base camp is expected to be set up Sept. 4 at Living Memorial Park in Summerland which will also increase the presence of the fire protection personnel in the community.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen advises evacuation orders and alerts issued over the weekend remain in place. In the Meadow Valley area, north west of Summerland, 55 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park remain on mandatory evacuation order. A further 97 properties in the Faulder area, west of Summerland, remain on advisory evacuation alert.

A detailed map is available showing the affected areas with the RDOS at http://rdos.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Viewer/index.html?appid=c776a549a0d04f0d8c334755334f414c.

For residents of properties under evacuation order in the Meadow Valley area, the Emergency Reception Centre located at the Summerland Arena and Curling Club at 8820 Jubilee Rd. East will reopen tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of 4 p.m. today, there were 98 evacuees registered.

For more information please visit www.rdos.bc.ca. If evacuees require immediate assistance call the RDOS Reception Centre at 250-462-0823. For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456.

For more information about the condition of the Finlay Creek fire, visit the B.C. Wildfire Service website.

Steve Kidd