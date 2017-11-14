Get ready for the ringing bells of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan kicks off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army will be kicking off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign Nov. 16 and the community is invited to gather at its Community Life Centre for the celebration.

There will be music, cocoa, cookies, and the ‘first jingle’ of the season by many local celebrities and guests. There will also be guided tours of the Community Life Centre and music provided by Kelowna Christian School under the direction of Connor Murdoch.

“This is our opportunity to showcase our Community Life Centre operations,” said Patty Lou Bryant, Communications Coordinator. “There are many in our community who are not aware of the scope of what we do at the Community Life Centre, and so we would like to take this opportunity to share about our operations. From our casework offices and classroom facilities, to our commercial kitchen and foodbank operations – this is a very active facility that is impacting our community on a daily basis.

RELATED: SALVATION ARMY TOY RUN

In 2016, The Salvation Army assisted over to 600 local families through their Christmas Food and Toy Program, and was able to bring ‘toy joy’ to over 1,100 children and teens through the toy program. This is in addition to the regular assistance provided every day through their two Community Life Centers in Rutland and Westbank. The funds raised through the annual kettle campaign allow The Salvation Army to continue to support the local community at Christmas and throughout the year.

The Kettle Campaign’s success is dependent on the ‘army of volunteers’ that ring the bells, taking a two- hour shift from Nov.16 – Dec.23 at businesses throughout the Central Okanagan. With 5000 volunteer hours to fill, this is a perfect opportunity to Give Hope Today. Shifts are scheduled based on the on the volunteer’s availability, and signing up is easy! Visit www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca, email kettles@kelsa.ca, or call 250-860-2329 x324.

The Salvation Army is located at 200 Rutland Road South.

Previous story
B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers
Next story
No charges in downtown confrontation

Just Posted

Lost camera returned to Kelowna woman

Kelowna grandmother is elated by the return of her camera that had irreplaceable pictures on it

Get ready for the ringing bells of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan kicks off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

No charges in downtown confrontation

Multiple police officers responded to incident in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night

Passion for art with Peachland Seniors

Peachland 50-plus activity centre near Kelowna had another busy month

Remembrance Day in Kelowna

Hundreds gather in City Park to remember those who gave sacrifice for this country

Unique New Year’s Eve event in Kelowna

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Most Read