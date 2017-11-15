Gift-A-Metre campaign returns

Communities are excited to see great progress on the Okanagan Rail Trail construction knowing that portions of the trail will be open for use next year.

More fundraising is required to complete the whole trail, so, just in time for the holiday giving season, the popular “Gift-a-Metre” is back, with a clear message that all donations – more than a metre, or less than a metre – will help finish the trail.

Certificates, designed like shares in an old railway, are available to personalize for each gift.

Phil Lambert, owner of Vernon’s The Bean Scene Coffee House, is helping to make holiday shopping very easy.

Since June, The Bean Scene has been hosting “Rail Trail Tuesdays,” selling coffee, cookies, and other items to support rail trail development, and raising $3,200 so far.

Trail Ambassadors will be at The Bean Scene to take donations and provide gift certificates from now until Nov. 24 on Tuesday and Friday mornings (8-11 a.m).

“Our customers and staff are very community minded,” said Lambert. “By Christmas, I would like to see the rail trail display covered with names of donors.”

Lambert has rallied around programs to support elephants, girls’ self esteem, anti-bullying, health care, and others.

The coffee house glows with the warmth of a community that is giving back to make the world a better place.

For Lambert, the rail trail is a priority.

“Everyone will benefit, and everyone can be part of this legacy,” he said. “Our community has really supported this project, and this could be the last year to “Gift-a-Metre” for Christmas.”

Donations can also be made online at: okanaganrailtrail.ca, and gift certificates can be downloaded once the donation is made.



