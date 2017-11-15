Gift-A-Metre campaign returns

Vernon coffee house program supports Okanagan Rail Trail

Communities are excited to see great progress on the Okanagan Rail Trail construction knowing that portions of the trail will be open for use next year.

More fundraising is required to complete the whole trail, so, just in time for the holiday giving season, the popular “Gift-a-Metre” is back, with a clear message that all donations – more than a metre, or less than a metre – will help finish the trail.

Certificates, designed like shares in an old railway, are available to personalize for each gift.

Phil Lambert, owner of Vernon’s The Bean Scene Coffee House, is helping to make holiday shopping very easy.

Since June, The Bean Scene has been hosting “Rail Trail Tuesdays,” selling coffee, cookies, and other items to support rail trail development, and raising $3,200 so far.

Trail Ambassadors will be at The Bean Scene to take donations and provide gift certificates from now until Nov. 24 on Tuesday and Friday mornings (8-11 a.m).

“Our customers and staff are very community minded,” said Lambert. “By Christmas, I would like to see the rail trail display covered with names of donors.”

Lambert has rallied around programs to support elephants, girls’ self esteem, anti-bullying, health care, and others.

The coffee house glows with the warmth of a community that is giving back to make the world a better place.

For Lambert, the rail trail is a priority.

“Everyone will benefit, and everyone can be part of this legacy,” he said. “Our community has really supported this project, and this could be the last year to “Gift-a-Metre” for Christmas.”

Donations can also be made online at: okanaganrailtrail.ca, and gift certificates can be downloaded once the donation is made.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Diabetes sufferer’s journey to freedom explored
Next story
Electronic devices seized following online threat

Just Posted

Water prof: Okanagan residents could be in for rude awakening

UBCO professor in Kelowna says start addressing water shortage issues now

Love It or List It turns to the Okanagan

Are you a camera-friendly homeowner in the Central Okanagan considering selling?

Gift-A-Metre campaign returns

Vernon coffee house program supports Okanagan Rail Trail

School board looks for French Immersion input

Central Okanagan Public Schools asks parents to fill out survey in Kelowna and Lake Country

Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

A warning is being issued after a cougar reportedly attacked a dog in Penticton

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

Summerland council maintains position on regional compost facility

Summerland has rejected, for a second time, the proposed regional compost facility

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Most Read