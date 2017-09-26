Glenmore intersection on Lake Country wish list

District officials back asking for help with troubled intersection of Highway 97 and Glenmore

The intersection of Highway 97 and Glenmore in Lake Country. - Image: Google

Lake Country council will be advocating for two particular issues of concern at this week’s annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

An upgrade of the Glenmore Road traffic intersection with Highway 97 and the need for a new middle school will be front and centre for councillors attending the convention.

Coun. Rob Geier said both of those issues are constant issues brought to council.

“We hope to try to get the ball rolling a little faster on developing solutions. A lot of us have been caught off-guard by the incredible growth that has occurred here over the last three years,” Geier said.

“But we all know why people want to live here.”

Geier, a retired teacher, noted that Lake Country public schools are currently 478 students above classroom capacity.

Coun. Blair Ireland said council has taken the fight over those two concerns for the last eight years to the UBCM convention, where municipal politicians have the opportunity to meet with provincial government cabinet ministers and high-ranking ministry officials.

“People should know they are always at the forefront of our minds, two of the bigger priorities in our community right now,” Ireland said.

He said while competing for government funding with other communities is a challenge, a new provincial government brings with it new funding priorities and new opportunities for Lake Country.

“We need to keep pushing forward on this,” Ireland said.