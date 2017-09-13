Golfers raise money for Kelowna women’s shelter

The Ladies Club at the Gallagher’s Golf Course raise more than $25,000 for shelter.

Organizers of the Gallagher’s Ladies’ Pro Am Golf Tournament, including chairwoman Fran Pirie (top left) present a cheque for $25,450 to Kelowna Women’s Shelter executive director Karen Mason (bottom left).—contributed

Thanks to a group of female golfers at Gallagher’s Golf Course in Kelowna, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter has a $25,450 donation to support its work helping women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

“Over the past seven years the Gallagher’s Ladies Club has hosted a pro-am golf tournament in support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter,” said tournament chairwoman Fran Pirie.

“Due to the generosity of the members, cash sponsors and gift-in-kind sponsors within our community and in Kelowna in general, we have raised over $115,000 for this worthwhile cause over the years”.

Pirie said the golfers feel strongly that the women and children who use the shelter’s services receive the necessary care at the shelter provides as they deserve a better life.

“We are passionate about this charity and are grateful we‘re able to contribute in a small way and make this our charity of choice.”

Shelter executive director Karen Mason said she and her organization very grateful to everyone who organizes and supports the Gallagher’s Ladies’ Pro Am Golf Tournament each year.

“Year after year, they step up to create an amazing event that raises such needed funds for the work we do supporting women and children in need, and it really means a lot,” said Mason.”